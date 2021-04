వ్యతిరేక శక్తులన్నీ కలిసొస్తేనే కొత్త పార్టీ... అది సాధ్యమేనా... ఇక కొండా దారి బీజేపీ వైపేనా...?

English summary

Ex MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has made it clear that he will join the BJP if all the opposition to the TRS is not united. He said he had already met TJS president Kodandaram, Telangana Inti party president Cheruku Sudhakar, Teenmar Mallanna, Mahaboob Khan, Dasoju Shravan, Komatireddy Venkatreddy and others. He said he would meet MP Revanth Reddy soon.