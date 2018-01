Telangana

Telangana Congress leaders and Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan had a heated exchange when a Congress delegation visited him to submit a representation seeking action against the sand mafia, and arrest of MRPS leader Manda Krishan Madiga, among others, sources said. Congress leaders were apparently irked by the Governor’s ‘defence’ of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao when they were explaining him the death of one Sailoo in Nizamabad district, allegedly with the involvement of sand smugglers, and also the Nerella incident where some Dalits were ‘tortured’ by the police after some sand lorries were burnt.