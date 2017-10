ఏ పదవి ఐనా ఓకే: కేసీఆర్ గురించి తన పుస్తకంలో ప్రణబ్ ఏమన్నారంటే?

Telangana

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

“In the context of TRS’s participation in the UPA, KCR told me ‘Pranab ji, you know my ambition; I want a separate Telangana. Whichever portfolio you give to me is not important. Whatever you give, I will accept. But, for God’s sake, please consider a separate Telangana’,” wrote Pranab.