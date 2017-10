Grapevine

Srinivas G

English summary

Mild tremors were felt by residents of some villages near Gannavaram creating panic on Tuesday night. According to locals, the tremors occurred twice between 10.30 p.m. and 11 p.m. and residents of Mustabad, Davajigudem, Rayanagar and a few other villages in the mandal rushed out of their houses.