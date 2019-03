అగ్రిగోల్డ్ విశ్వరూపం: బినామీ పేర్లతో 700 కోట్లు కాజేసిన వైనం

English summary

The Agri Gold company lured several lakh customers on the promise that their investment would come back to them with the higher returns. The company allegedly took the money (more than Rs 7,000 Cr) and invested heavily in real estate, and finally duped the customers. Yet, the bigwigs of the company are able to get away without any arrests or prosecution. Everything is as usual with the Agri Gold Company. Though CID has taken up the investigation thanks to the intervention of the High Court and arrested couple of Agri Gold directors, who were out on bail within no time.