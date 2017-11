ఆధార్ అనుసంధానం తప్పదు, లేకపోతే బ్యాంకు అకౌంట్ మూతపడుతుందన్న అధికారులు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

The central government clarifies that Aadhaar now mandatory for bank accounts,pan card link it by Dec 31,2017 or lose access to banking. For mobiles the last date is march2018. Linking one’s Aadhaar with bank account can ensure direct benefits transfer of subsidies such as the LPG subsidy and digital life certification for pensioners.