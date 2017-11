అమరావతి డిక్లరేషన్‌ ఆవిష్కరణ నేడే...సిఎం,స్పీకర్ తో సహా హాజరుకానున్న వివిధ రంగాల ప్రముఖులు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

amaravathi: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will release the Amaravati Declaration at a function scheduled at the Siddhartha Academy grounds on Monday. Amaravathi declaration will serve as a guiding light for the governments striving for women empowerment in Andhra Pradesh and also to others in the country.. Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao told the media on the sidelines of his visit to the Siddhartha Academy to supervise the arrangements for the function.