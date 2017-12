ఎపిలో...ఇక సర్టిఫికెట్ల చెకింగ్ అంతా ఆన్ లైన్లోనే...

Andhra Pradesh

A key decision taken by the AP CM chandrababu in education and employment fields. Hi-Tech Chief Minister Chandrababu has taken many steps to make Andhra Pradesh a digital AP. The Chief Minister, who has enlisted technology in the administration with the RtGS, has taken another key decision regarding the academic and job sectors. The decision is to examine the original certificates of candidates with regard to education and jobs in online only, in this background state higher education board making necessary arrangements.