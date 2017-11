వెంకన్న సన్నిధికి జగన్, షెడ్యూల్ లో మార్పు, రెచ్చిపోతున్న నేతలు, పరస్పరం విమర్శలు

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

After facing trail in the CBI Court here in Hyderabad on Friday YCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directly went to Tirupati for Venkanna Darshan. He is going to start his Maha Padayatra from 6th November. But there is some changes in Jagan's Schedule. On the other hand, TDP leaders are critisizing his Padayatra while talking to media.