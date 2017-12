ఆళ్లగడ్డలో డిన్నరా? వెళ్లొద్దు: మంత్రి అఖిలప్రియ.. ‘నూతన వసంత’ విందుకే ఏవీ

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

Kurnool Minister Bhuma Akhilapriya has directly faces party senior leader AV Subbareddy. AV Subbareddy planning to "New Year Meet" on Sunday with Allagadda and Nandyal assembly segments. But Minister Bhuma Akhilapriya ordered party cadre don't to attend the meet.