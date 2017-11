వేషము మార్చెను: ఆనం వివేకాను చూసి ఫ్యాన్స్ స్టన్

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Amaravati: People who follow AP politics closely need not be told about Anam Vivekananda Reddy. His Nellore accent laced punch lines and his strange and weird dressing have drawn attention to him. He has been staying off Nellore for sometime now. When his mother passed away Anam came to Nellore. People who saw him got a rude shock looking at him. He lost all the charm and was looking so thin and unbelievable.