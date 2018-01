Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Lambasingi is a small village in the Chintapalli Mandal of Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, India. It is situated in the agency area. This place is often referred as Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh. But one sensational truth is comeout about lambasingi. That Is not it true in Zero Temperate registration in Lamborghini. Does the original Lamborghini ever have zero temperature temperatures recorded? ... What a strange about hearing is a fact. It is true that the temperatures of zero degrees in the lambasangi are untrusted to date. Because there is no weather organization that officially announces the temperature perpendicular.