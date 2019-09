డీ-గ్రేడ్ మైండ్ సెట్: మా ప్రవర్తనపై అనుమానాలా? డ్రెస్ కోడ్ పై భగ్గుమన్న విద్యార్థినులు హైదరాబాద్:

#Hyderabad - Happy students. Protest called off- Management slashes the new rule to wear ‘long kurta- below knee level.’ However, the students will still have to follow the rules undertaken at the time of joining- no crop tops, no sleeveless, no short tops. Long tops to be worn. https://t.co/3HalNottLB pic.twitter.com/EPKUcsAICp

The students of St Francis College for Women in Hyderabad on Monday held a protest against the dress code diktat that was imposed on Friday. Reports said the circular was withdrawn after the protests. On Monday morning, at least 150 students holding placards protested outside the campus. The entire lane leading to the gates of the college was blocked. The principal said that the authorities were open to a meeting at 10.30 am with two to three representatives of the protesters. However, this was rejected by the students as the demands put forth by them also stated that the principal should come at the gate and address everyone publicly, and not behind closed doors.