ఆధార్ అనుసంధానం: మార్చి 31వరకు గడువు పెంచనున్న కేంద్రం

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it was willing to extend the deadline for Aadhaar linking to March 31 2018. The submission was made before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra who said that a Constitution Bench would decide on whether Aadhaar linking should be stayed or not. The court said that the Constitution Bench would be set up next week.