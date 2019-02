ఎన్డీఏ నుంచి మరో భాగస్వామి ఔట్? బీజేపీతో పొత్తుపై పునరాలోచన

English summary

Apnal Dal, BJP’s ally in Uttar Pradesh, has threatened to quit the National Democratic Alliance. Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel, minister of state at the Centre, hinted at the exit on Thursday, saying the BJP did not seem interested in resolving its issues. “We had a few issues with the BJP, which we put forward to their central leadership. We have given them time till 20 February to resolve these issues but they have not. It shows the BJP is not interested in the issues brought up by its allies. So, Apna Dal is now independent to make its own decisions,” Patel told reporters.