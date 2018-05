National

oi-Mittapalli Srinivas

English summary

Karnataka's Chief Minister designate HD Kumaraswamy has said the post will not be shared between him and the Congress -- a rotational deal that had soured his tie-up with the BJP in 2007. The details of power sharing were finalised at a key meeting last night, under which a Congress candidate will be the deputy of Mr Kumaraswamy.