ఓఖీ తుపాన్: కేరళను అతలాకుతలం చేసి.. మహారాష్ట్ర దిశగా, ముంబైలో భారీ వర్షాలు

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Rain started to drench Mumbai on Monday evening as cyclonic storm Ockhi is just 670 kms southwest of the city. The Maharashtra government has announced holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. The Cyclone is also expected to make landfall in coastal Gujarat with squally winds, which may cause heavy rains in several parts of the state during the next two days.