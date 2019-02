English summary

A college teacher of Guwahati, who had received death and rape threats on social media after a Facebook post over the terrorist attack on CRPF at Pulwama, has remained missing since Sunday morning. Papri Banerjee, a teacher of Guwahati’s Icon Academy Commerce College, had posted a comment on her social media regarding the terrorist attack at Pulwama a day after the attack. While she condemned the attack in her post she also criticized the Indian Armed forces and their ‘atrocities’ on civilians in Kashmir Valley. Papri who was suspended by the college authorities on Saturday for her post, received death and rape threats on social media by different users, who had seen her post.