సెలబ్రిటీలకు ఐఫోన్లు.. అందులో స్పై యాప్, ఆపైన బ్లాక్ మెయిల్ చేసి...

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Satish Mangale, the private detective arrested for blackmailing a senior IAS officer, tried to pry into the lives of several Bollywood personalities by manipulating their phones in an attempt to collect grist for extortion later, said Thane police. Last year, Mangale and his Marathi-actor wife Shraddha launched a spa in Borivli and invited six to seven Bollywood personalities, including Rakhi Sawant, Mukesh Rishi, Big Boss celebrity Gautam Gulati, Sonali Raut, Zareen Khan and Vindu Dara Singh. "Mangale told us he had gifted an iPhone 6 to each of them. These phones had been installed with spy apps. He claims he wanted to listen to their private conversations and later blackmail them," said Pradeep Sharma, senior inspector of the Thane anti-extortion cell.