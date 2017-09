జియో 4జీ ఫోన్‌: షాకింగ్‌ నిబంధనలు.. భగ్గుమంటున్న కస్టమర్లు

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Jio Phone is going to cost you much more than you had previously anticipated. As Reliance Jio begins shipping the Jio Phone handset to over six million customers in India, the company has updated its website to share for the first time the terms and conditions it would be imposing on users of the feature phone. At the launch of the Jio-branded phone, Mukesh Ambani, the managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, said it would be effectively free to customers, as the Rs. 1,500 they are paying to Reliance Jio would be refundable after 3 years. But what was not disclosed at the event was that the Jio Phone requires customers to make recharges worth at least Rs. 1,500 every year for the period of 3 years to remain functional, the company states on the website. The company has also disclosed customers will need to pay up to Rs. 1,500 if they wish to return the Jio Phone within 3 years of purchase.