సౌర శక్తితో మీ ఇల్లు జిగేల్: ఎన్నో ప్రాజెక్టులు చేపట్టిన వర్చస్సా

Considering the increase in pollution and depletion of natural fuel sources, green and sustainable energy has become the need of the hour. Varchasva is one of the first companies in India that has popularized the use of solar energy for domestic uses. India, being the 4th largest consumer of energy in the world, sees a consistent increase in the demand for energy. It is difficult to meet the demand with natural sources, which can lead to an energy deficit. This is where solar energy can play a key role for our country.