షాకింగ్: దేశంలో సగం దొంగనోట్లు అక్కడే దొరికాయ్! ‘ఆ ’ఒక్క నోటును మాత్రం వదిలేశారు!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

It didn't take long for fake notes of 2,000 rupees to start circulating after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation in November 2016, with one of its stated aims being to kill counterfeit currency.According to the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) latest report released on 30 November, a total of 2,272 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were seized in 2016. Since the Rs 2,000 note along with the new Rs 500 currency was introduced only after 8 November 2016, it means that those counterfeiting the notes not long after demonetisation.