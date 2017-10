National

Digant Maheria, 17, was walking back from school in Gujarat's Limbodara village on Tuesday when two unidentified men drove up on a motorcycle and slashed his back with a blade. Digant is a cousin of Piyush Parmar, one of two Dalit men who were beaten up in the village last week for wearing a moustache. The attackers were allegedly Rajput men who said Dalits cannot sport moustaches.