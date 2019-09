ఆటోలోకి రమ్మని ఆహ్వానం.. నిరాకరిస్తే... ప్యాంట్ జిప్ విప్పి... ఆమె ఎదుటే హస్తప్రయోగం

English summary

The crime branch of Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly flashing and masturbating in front of a woman waiting for a cab in suburban Malad, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened late night on September 1 near Chincholi Bunder bus stop on New Link Road. The woman was on her way home when the accused, later identified as Mohammed Shakil Abdul Kadar Memon, pulled over and asked her to sit inside, a police official said. While the woman ignored him, the autorickshaw driver allegedly unzipped his pant and started masturbating, he said. "The woman showed courage and clicked the accused. She also called up her mother even as the accused fled the spot," he said.