మైసూరు దసరా ఉత్సవాలు ప్రారంభం: దేశ, విదేశాల నుంచి లక్షల మంది హాజరు !

National

Mallikarjuna

English summary

On occasion of Dasara, special worship for Goddess Chamundi in Chamundi hills is taking place from 4am on Sep 21st. The City of Palaces has been decked up to host its world famous 10-day Mysuru Dasara fest starting Thursday with pomp and pageantry and an increase in the number of tourists is expected this year.