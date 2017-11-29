కలకలం: ముంబై విమానాశ్రయానికి ఐసిస్ బెదిరింపు, కార్గో విమానంలో హెచ్చరిక లేఖ‌

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A note was found in a toilet in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji airport warning of an attack on cargo on January 26 next year. The letter said ISIS could attack the area or the airport anytime.CISF sources later said it looked like someone had "played mischief." CISF personnel swung into action after learning of the letter: They cleared the cargo area. All staff at the cargo bay were evacuated and a bomb disposal squad was called in immediately. Airport sources said people would thouroughly screened before being allowed in. CISF sources said the letter was very crude and crumpled, and was found at 5 pm. Local police were informed, they said. CISF converted the situation into a full-blown mock-drill by evacuating the staff, they said.