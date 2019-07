క్యాంపులకు కర్ణాటక ఎమ్మెల్యేలు.. బలపరీక్ష నెగ్గుతామన్న సిద్ధరామయ్య, బీజేపీపై రాహుల్ ఫైర్

English summary

its resort politics time again in Karnataka as all three key players -- ruling Congress and JDS and opposition BJP -- have herded their MLAs in luxury stays to keep their flock intact amid the continuing imbroglio triggered by the legislators' resignation saga. The JDS has chosen the serene surroundings of Nandi Hill on the city outskirts while its partner Congress opted for a star hotel here, sources in the parties said. The MLAs of the BJP are staying in the cozy comforts of a resort near Yelahanka here and an ultra luxury hotel. The ruling combine has been fighting to save its 13-month old government after 16 of its MLAs resigned from the assembly, putting question marks on its survival.