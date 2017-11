దారుణం: ప్రార్థన కోసం వచ్చిన అమ్మాయిని.. చర్చ్ ఫాదర్ ఏం చేశాడంటే...

National

Ramesh Babu



Vithalwadi police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old Sharon Fellowship Church priest and a 25-year-old female devotee for allegedly raping a Class X student for two years. Another devotee alerted the victim's mother that there was something amiss with the priest who had tried to touch her inappropriately and was suspected to have sexually assaulted her daughter. On receiving a text message, the 15-year-old victim's mother took her daughter into confidence and checked the information. "My daughter broke down and revealed the ordeal that she had been facing for two years. She said the priest had threatened her and used to get physical with her after his accomplice, a devotee too, used to blackmail her and take her to his house, where both sexually assaulted my daughter," the victim's mother stated in her complaint.