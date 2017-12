నడిరోడ్డులో అమ్మాయిని పట్టుకుని.. అందరూ చూస్తుండగా.. (వీడియో)

National

The police on Thursday arrested two youths after taking suo-motu action on a video clip that went viral on social networking sites showing a girl being molested by three persons on a public road. The third person in the incident, which happened on Sunday night, has been identified. The trio has been booked for the offence of outraging the modesty of a woman. Following the viral video clip, the police traced the 16-year-old girl and took her complaint on Thursday.