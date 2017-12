అన్నాడీఎంకేలో కుదుపు! దినకరన్ గెలుపుతో తమిళనాట మారుతున్న రాజకీయం

National

Srinivas G

English summary

Supporters of Dhinakaran began celebrating before noon, after early counting trends put him in the lead with a massive margin in RK Nagar. Dhinakaran emerged as winner after 19 rounds of counting. His campaign was marred by the release of a video of Jayalalithaa's final moments in the hospital, as well as a cash for votes scam. He is followed by AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan.