పట్టపగలే.. నడిరోడ్డుపై.. టెక్కీ దారుణ హత్య! డాష్ కొట్టి.. రూ.500 అడిగితే ఇవ్వలేదని...

The murder of a 28-year-old techie near Chocolate Factory on Taverekere Main Road early on Monday morning, which was initially suspected to be over personal enmity turned out to be a case of road rage. What is even more shocking is that it was over just Rs 500 that the accused demanded from the victim after a small accident. The deceased, Pranay Mishra, a software engineer with Accenture – hailed from Odisha, was riding his way to his girlfriend’s house around 2.30 am on Monday when his scooter brushed against bike, which was being ridden by rowdies Karthik and Arun.