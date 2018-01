National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will reconsider and examine the Constitutional validity of section 377 which criminalises homosexuality. The apex court has referred the plea seeking decriminalisation of sex between two consenting adults to a larger bench. Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices AM Khanwilkar, and DY Chandrachud stated that the issue arising out of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) needs to be debated upon by a larger bench. The court has also issued a notice to the Central government seeking its response on a writ petition filed by five members of the LGBT community, who stated that they live in fear of police because of their natural sexual preferences.