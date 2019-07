In para 8 of the FM speech on Budget it is said : “It(GDP) is now the sixth largest in the world....In Purchasing Power Parity terms, we are in fact the 3rd largest economy already...” But which is correct? 6th or 3rd—it cannot be both.

The target stated in Budget is doubling of farm income by 2022 from base year 2018. That means doubling in 4 years which means a compound average annual rate of growth of 18% per year. At present farm income is growing at 2.0% per year. Sweet dreams. In para 8 of the FM speech on Budget it is said : “It(GDP) is now the sixth largest in the world....In Purchasing Power Parity terms, we are in fact the 3rd largest economy already...” But which is correct? 6th or 3rd—it cannot be both. Para 10,FM: “ it took 55 years..to reach 1 trillion dollar(sic) ..we, in 5 years , added 1 trillion dollar(sic). Today we are nearing a 3 trillion dollar level.” I.e., 55 years from when? Added $1 tr by May 26, 2019? “Nearing $ 3 tr today” i.e., $1tr. in just six weeks? Hare Ram!