పోలింగ్ డే: ఓటేసిన నవవధువులు, వాస్తుకు లేదని ఈవీఎంని మార్పించిన మాజీ పీఎం సతీమణి

National

oi-Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Karnataka is witnessing the election these days for 222 constituencies and voters have come out with full enthusiasm to cast their vote for their party. As we know that wedding is the most important part of one’s life and everyone wanted to live it with full of happiness and enjoyment. But these two brides have become the inspirations to others that nation comes first not a wedding.