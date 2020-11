వైశాలిలో మహిళ సజీవ దహనం దాచిపెట్టి .. అమానవీయం .. సీఎం నితీష్ కుమార్ పై రాహుల్ గాంధీ ఫైర్

English summary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the NDA government in Bihar over a woman allegedly burnt alive and accused the Nitish Kumar dispensation of "hiding" the incident for "electoral gains". Along with his tweet attacking the state government, Mr Gandhi shared a media report which claimed that the incident of burning alive a young woman in Vaishali was kept under wraps as elections were on. The woman died after fighting for life at a hospital for 15 days, the report said.