అయోధ్య నదీతీరాన శ్రీరాముడి భారీ విగ్రహం ఏర్పాటు, యోగి ప్రభుత్వం ప్రణాళికలు

Ramesh Babu

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has proposed building a big statue of Lord Ram on the banks of the Saryu river in the temple town of Ayodhya, not far from the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi - Babri Masjid site. Sources said the height of the statue will be imposing, but refused to confirm reports that it could be 100 metres tall. The proposal, made to the state governor, said officials, is part of a plan to boost religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh, a key focus area for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath since he took over seven months ago after his party, the BJP swept the UP assembly elections.