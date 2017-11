‘ఐఫోన్ ఎక్స్’ తో ఆపిల్ కంపెనీ ఆదాయమెంతో తెలుసా?

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Apple Inc's new flagship iPhone X makes the company more money per phone than its iPhone 8 model, according to an analysis, which found the iPhone X's flashier parts cost Apple 25 percent more than the iPhone 8, but that it retailed 43 percent higher.The iPhone X smartphone costs $357.50 to make and sells for $999, giving it a gross margin of 64 percent, according to TechInsights, a firm that tears down technology devices and analyses the parts inside. The iPhone 8 sells for $699 and has a gross margin of 59 percent. The finding is surprising because technology products tend to become more profitable as they age and the parts for them drop in cost.