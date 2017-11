Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

There are rumors that Congress Leader, Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar is looking to join in TRS very shortly. Minister Harish Rao is discussing with Sampath Kumar it seems. If it is happened, it will be a shock to T-Congress as the Congress leaders are in a happy mood after joining of Revanth Reddy and other leaders from TTDP.