హీరోయిన్ల ఫొటోలు మార్ఫింగ్ చేసి.. బూతు వెబ్ సైట్లలో పెట్టి.. లక్షలు సంపాదించాడు కానీ..

Cracking the whip on obscene web portals and scandalous YouTube channels, the Cyber Police on Monday arrested one Dasari Pradeep, who runs a website that peddles sleazy content, from Bengaluru city. According to the police, the accused Dasari had been running four websites with explicit and morphed content from Bengaluru. It may be recalled that the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) had lodged a complaint with the Telangana police against such websites and YouTube channels. These content managers lure netizens to click on the links of the websites by uploading objectionable and morphed photographs of Tollywood actresses.