Telangana

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited on Tuesday announced the list of Do’s & Dont’s for the passengers travelling by Hyderabad Metro Rail.Releasing the Do’s & Dont’s list, LTMRHL Managing Director &CEO Shivanand Nimbargi stated, “This list is a handy guide for the commuters so that they know the rules and regulations to be observed, while travelling on the Metro rail. This list has been compiled keeping in mind the passengers requirements, safety and security.