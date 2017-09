Telangana

Swetha

English summary

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that farmers coordination samithilu have no powers but they get bankers Rs.4000 crores for farmers devolopment. However, CM KCR statement is creates some doubts on credit to Rythu Samanva Samithulu. If these committees have constitutional powers then would get credits from bankers, otherwise it's not possible.