8మంది కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యేలపై కన్నేసిన టీఆర్ఎస్..ఎవరై ఉంటారు..?

There is a plan behind the delay in the formation of the Cabinet and summoning of the Assembly.Generally, after an election, whichever party comes to power forms the Cabinet and summons the Assembly to take oath by newly elected MLAs.This time the Assembly results were declared on December 11 and Mr Rao took oath as Chief Minister on December 13 along with just one Cabinet minister. He is expected to take more than a month to form the Cabinet. The reason behind this is to give ample time to Congress MLAs to decide whether they want to jump ship and join the TRS. The Congress won 19 Assembly seats and to get Opposition status at least 12 members are required in the Assembly.