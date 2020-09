Fact Check : రాఫెల్ విమానం అక్కడ కూలిపోయిందా..?

Claim:An alleged tweet by @IAF_MCC claims that a combat aircraft Rafale jet has crashed near Ambala Airbase due to technical fault and a pilot is martyred #PIBFactCheck : The image is #Morphed . No such tweet has been posted by IAF. Also, no such incident has taken place #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/QDMbzNHQ7U

English summary

A tweet claiming a Rafale fighter jet has crashed near Ambaba air base is doing rounds in the social media. The social media post claimed that the newly-inducted aircraft crashed due to a technical problem and the pilot flying the plane was martyred. However, the Press Information Bureau dismissed the reports that a Rafale jet has crashed near the Ambala air base and the government agency termed the news reports as fake.