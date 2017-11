General

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The people of the Hyderabad is eagarly waiting for the opening ceremony of Metro Rail. As it was fixed earlier that on November 28th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Hyderabad to open this Metro, City people also awaiting for the same. On the other hand officials of the HMR is completing the construction of the stations 100 percent and every metro station is it's unique features.