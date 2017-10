రామోజీతో జగన్ ‘మై హోం’ మధ్యవర్తిత్వం? వేమూరితో కూడా?!

Grapevine

After YSR Congress party president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy met Eenadu group chairman Ch Ramoji Rao a couple of days ago to seek the latter’s blessings for the success of his marathon padayatra commencing on November 6, the party leaders went on defensive. Party sources say there is no political significance to Jagan meeting Ramoji and that it is just part of seeking the support of media for giving extensive coverage to his padayatra.