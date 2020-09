ఏపీలో మెడికల్ కాలేజీల నిర్మాణానికి జగన్ సర్కార్ మరో కీలక అడుగు ..2050 కోట్ల నిధులు

English summary

The AP government has issued administrative sanction of Rs 2,050 crore for the construction of four medical colleges. Special Secretary to the Ministry of Health Jawahar Reddy has issued orders to this effect. The government has allocated Rs 2,050 crore for the construction of a medical college at Pulivendula in Kadapa district, Paderu in Visakhapatnam district, Piduguralla in Guntur district and Machilipatnam in Krishna district.