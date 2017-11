కిడ్నాప్ కలకలం: కారులో వచ్చారు.. తండ్రి పక్కనుండగానే కూతుర్ని ఎత్తుకెళ్లారు!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

A degree student kidnapped issue was created sensation in Anantapur Busstant on Thursday. The victim, Anusha who is studying her graduation in Masterminds college. After college she is waiting for a bus in the bus stand along with her father Kesava Reddy. At that time a car was came, from that some people came out and they kidnapped Anusha. Her father was shocked. Later he lodged a police complaint on this incident. Police checked the CC TV Camera footage and captured the Kidnappers with in hours in this incident. Anusha was safe it seems.