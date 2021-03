వైఎస్ జగన్ , షర్మిల పేర్లు చెప్పి టీడీపీలో విబేధాలపై ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసిన ఎంపీ కేశినేని నాని

English summary

MP Keshineni Nani made interesting remarks on the differences in the Vijayawada TDP. It has been said that after a family, there are people with different mentalities, and minor conflicts are common. Keshineni Nani asked if there were any differences between Jaganmohan Reddy, Sharmila and his mother Vijayamma. Jagan had a party. Sister Sharmila had another party. Conflicts as they have .. Keshineni Nani denied the differences in the TDP saying that all these are normal.