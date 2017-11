పరాకాష్ట: ఏపీ సినీ ‘నంది’ అవార్డులపై విమర్శల జడి.. ఏకపక్ష కమ్మ ఎంపికలన్న విమర్శలు

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

There is rumours that unilateral decisions in Nandi Awards selections in Tollywood. Nandamuri Balakrishna lead caractor cinima 'Lezend' gets 9 Nandi awards. Other side best films just like Rudramadevi and Manam. But these cinimas didn't get oppurtunity for awards.