ఏపీ మున్సిపల్ ఎన్నికల్లో సింగిల్ నామినేషన్ లపై ఎస్ఈసి ఫోకస్ .. నివేదికలు పంపాలని కలెక్టర్లకు ఆదేశం

English summary

In particular, the state Election Commission has sought a report from collectors on the filing of single nominations in different wards in six municipalities in Guntur, Chittoor and Kadapa districts. The Election Commissioner has directed that the report be submitted by the 20th of this month. Single nominations were filed in various wards of Rayachoti, Punganur, Palamaneru, Tirupati and Macharla corporations, including CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's own constituency Pulivendula.